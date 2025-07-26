Dave Toub Sees a Ton of Potential in Chiefs Rookies
Training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs has gotten off to a good start as several coaches and coordinators have had nothing but positive things to say through the first week. As camp continues to progress, hopefully, the report stays more of the same for the Chiefs roster.
One area that has stood out early for the Chiefs through training camp has been the work that has been done with the special teams. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub has many things to figure out on special teams throughout the remainder of camp.
However, some good news came from Coach Toub following the first week of training camp revolving around two of the Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft picks. While Coach Toub figures out who to use in the punt return role, seventh-round draft pick out of SMU, Brashard Smith, has already gotten high praise from his new coach.
"I'm excited about Brashard. He keeps getting better and better. Didn't do it a lot in college, so this is new for him. But he's really a good catcher," Coach Toub told the media on Friday.
Smith collected over 1,200 kick return yards through his four seasons at the collegiate level, but didn't see as much success as a punt returner. Seeing that Coach Toub is going to need as many men in the return game as possible, it's good to see Smith being thrown into the mix as a rookie looking to earn a role.
The other Chiefs rookie that Coach Toub is looking forward to seeing on special teams is linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. Bassa was the franchise's fifth-round draft pick out of Oregon, as he stood out right away for Coach Tomb when asked who had jumped out as a possible contributor.
"The first one is Bassa," Coach Toub said. "The whole linebacker crew is really good from top to bottom. There are leaders on our special teams unit. But Bassa, he brings the combination of being real smart. And then his speed combo, that he's able to run with anybody. He's faster than anybody in coverage. So I'm excited to see him. If I had to pick one, it would be him."
Bassa has a ton of tools to provide to the Chiefs and if used correctly, he could become one of the more underrated Chiefs draft picks this season.
