Highly Touted Chiefs Defender Still Has More to Prove
The Kansas City Chiefs made sure they brought important pieces back from their 2024 team to be a factor once again in 2025. There were obvious players the Chiefs felt they needed to retain, but none more than one of their biggest defensive assets, linebacker Nick Bolton.
Bolton, originally drafted by the Chiefs organization in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, signed a three-year extension with the franchise earlier this offseason. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has only ever said positive things about Bolton in his tenure, and he truly anchors down the defense.
However, despite earning a paycheck this offseason, Bolton's overall play has been lackluster through the first six weeks of the campaign. Despite ranking eighth in the National Football League in terms of total tackles, there are clear areas for Bolton to improve as the season progresses.
PFF Grades
Bolton was given a healthy amount of money this offseason to be a key asset to the franchise, yet through the beginning part of the season, he's played below average compared to the rest of the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Bolton has an overall grade of 48.5, ranking him 118th out of 140 qualified linebackers.
While his overall grade has been lackluster, Bolton has collected 53 total tackles on the season, and a large portion of that comes in the pass rush. According to PFF, Bolton has a 71.1 pass-rush grade, ranking him 24th out of 140 linebackers.
Additionally, Bolton holds a 57.2 run defense grade, ranking him 110th out of 140 linebackers, and a 39.9 coverage grade, which places him 118th. These type of numbers seem foreign for Bolton, considering he has been a linebacker who has surpassed 100 total tackles in three out of the four seasons played entering 2025.
Why Chiefs Kingdom Shouldn't Worry
With the chance of getting the Chiefs over the .500 mark for the first time this season with a victory over their AFC West division rival Las Vegas Raiders, in Week 7, Bolton should easily have the motivation to succeed moving forward.
Sometimes the best defenders take a second to get out of the gates, but Bolton was brought back for a reason, and in Week 7, it's time for him to remind anyone who doubts.
Chiefs Kingdom, your No. 1 one-stop destination for breaking news and info OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on Bolton by visiting our Facebook page (here).