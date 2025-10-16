Chiefs Need to Shut Down These Three Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs, coming off a big victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 6, will once again stay at Arrowhead Stadium, this time hosting their AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders, while improved on paper, still have their ups and downs.
Coming into the game against Kansas City, the Raiders sit in last place in the AFC West with a 2-4 record, whereas the Chiefs hold a 3-3 record. While the Raiders have had their early struggles, they still possess several players who could impact the game if taken lightly.
The Chiefs' defense had a tall task in stopping the Lions' offense, and while the Raiders are no Lions, here are three players Kansas City must stop if they want to beat Las Vegas and move one game above .500 for the first time this season.
1. RB Ashton Jeanty
The Raiders' first round draft pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has had his ups and downs thus far in his professional career, but as of late has seemed to find his stride. Going into the game, Jeanty leads Las Vegas with 424 rushing yards in 105 carries.
The Chiefs' run defense has been lackluster this season, having been an issue in stopping offenses so far. Kansas City has to find a way to stop Jeanty, as he is coming off a 23-carry game worth 75 rushing yards and one touchdown game against the Tennessee Titans.
2. WR Tre Tucker
The Raiders' leader in receiving yards this season, Tre Tucker, is starting to make a new for himself donning a Las Vegas uniform. In six games this season, Tucker has collected 356 receiving yards and has brought in 15 first downs.
Tight end Brock Bowers did not play in Wednesday's Raiders injury report, which makes Tucker a player to keep an eye on for the Chiefs. His speed could easily be a factor, but so long as Kansas City game plans well, all should go well.
3. QB Geno Smith
While new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season, he is still a veteran who can live up to the task at hand. Plus, the Chiefs haven't taken on Smith since he was with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, where he had one touchdown and one interception, with 215 passing yards.
Going into the game, Smith has 1,350 passing yards and is averaging 7.3 yards per pass. While his interception rate is high, Smith can make things happen; that is why Las Vegas brought him in and extended him. At the end of the day, an AFC West divisional matchup would increase the competitiveness of any player.
