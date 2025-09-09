Chiefs' Week 2 Foe Adds Dangerous New Weapon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tank Bigsby had the hot hand for the Jaguars at the end of the last season. But Trevor Etienne took it back in Sunday’s Week 1 win over Carolina. So, Jacksonville dealt Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.
Now, six days before the much-anticipated Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs (Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan), Steve Spagnuolo has another player to study.
Product of 2023 draft
A 5-11, 215-pound running back out of Auburn, Bigsby entered the league in the third round (88th overall) of the 2023 draft, the same year the Chiefs selected Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Rashee Rice, Wanya Morris and Chamarri Conner.
In his only career game agaisnt the Chiefs, a 17-9 Kansas City win early in his rookie season, he played just 13 snaps and didn’t touch the ball. But he took off his second season, with 766 yards and seven touchdowns on 168 carries (4.6 avg.). He also saw action in a 2024 preseason game against Kansas City.
Chiefs shut down Barkley in Super Bowl
Bigsby joins a Philadelphia backfield with Saquon Barkley, who established the single-season NFL record in 2024 with 2,504 regular-season and postseason rushing yards. The Chiefs quietly shut him down in the 40-22 Super Bowl loss, however, holding Barkley to just 57 yards – his second-lowest game of the year – and a season-low 2.3 yards per carry.
Spagnuolo’s Kansas City defense has been stout against the run, even after replacing defensive tackle Mike Pennel with Derrick Nnadi to begin the 2025 season. Last week against a formidable Chargers backfield, the Chiefs allowed just 3.2 yards per carry to rookie Omarion Hampton (15-48) and one carry for 5 yards to Najee Harris.
The Chargers, who came out with a pass-heavy game plan, did the most damage on the ground with quarterback Justin Herbert, who had seven carries for 32 yards, including a game-ending 19-yard run in the final minutes.
The Eagles also have second-year running back Will Shipley and veteran bruiser A.J. Dillon, a 6-foot, 247-pound veteran who signed a one-year contract as a free agent in March.
In Philadelphia’s season-opening Thursday night win over Dallas, the Eagles used all three backs. Barkley has 60 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries (3.3 avg.), Shipley had three carries for 26 yards, including a 20-yard burst, and Dillon finished with 10 yards on three attempts.
But their No. 1 rusher in the win was quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl MVP, who had 62 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, with 14 carries.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, who has consummated six trades over the last five weeks, gave up a lot to get Bigsby. He sent Jacksonville both fifth- and sixth-round selections in the 2026 draft.
