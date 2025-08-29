How Chiefs Can Be Sporting New Look Down The Road
As the Kansas City Chiefs are getting set to open up their season next week, a new look for the team can be coming their way soon. The Chiefs can potentially be wearing a new alternating jersey starting in 2027. The Chiefs have kept their classic jerseys for a long time, and a new change is coming. But will the Chiefs follow through with that new look?
The NFL and Nike will come out with a series of jerseys that will be called rivalries jerseys. Select teams will get these jerseys this season. As far as the Chiefs, they will get them in a couple of years. It is going to be interesting to see if the fans are going to like these jerseys. Fans have not been happy about recent changes to NFL jerseys over the last few seasons.
NFL New Jerseys
Per Nike: Everyone loves good rivalries, which have the power to connect and transform athletes, fans, teams and entire communities. That’s why Nike and the National Football League are introducing a new and exciting Rivalries uniform and fan gear program this season. The 2025 Rivalries uniforms will celebrate storied local traditions and unite fan communities with designs unique to select cities and teams.
The first cohort of NFL Rivalries clubs, from the AFC East and NFC West, will debut their new Rivalries uniforms designed by Nike during a single upcoming home game against a division rival. The designs are rooted extensively in the legacies and inspirations true to each team, serving as authentic, competitive expressions of community pride while giving athletes and fans an opportunity to connect like never before.
“Nike has a rich history with football, and we’re excited to partner with the NFL on this new Rivalries program to help grow the sport and expand it for the next generation,” says Airhart Ryan, Director, NFL Apparel Product Design at Nike. “Each uniform was designed in collaboration with the club it represents to authentically reflect what makes their team, fans and communities wholly unique.”
After their on-field debut, the Rivalries uniforms will be included in their team’s uniform lineup for three years, in addition to existing alternate uniforms. Additional Rivalries uniforms will debut during the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons.
“The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike, and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival,” said Taryn Hutt, vice president of club marketing at the NFL. “Rivalries will bring fresh energy to the field with each new uniform, while providing a platform to amplify the community and hometown pride that is rooted in each NFL fan.”
