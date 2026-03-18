Weighing Impact Jaylen Waddle Joining AFC West from Chiefs' Perspective

After dominating the AFC West for the past decade, the Kansas City Chiefs' nine-year run of winning the division came to a halt last season, as the Denver Broncos claimed the throne with a 14-3 record.

Denver is looking to win back-to-back division titles , and its front office made a drastic trade on Tuesday, addressing a key area that desperately needs consistent production.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos traded a 2026 first-round pick (No. 30), and their third- and fourth-round picks in this year's draft to the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Without going into further details, here is how the trade is good and bad for the Chiefs moving forward.

Why This Trade is Detrimental for Kansas City

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If the Chiefs believe they can re-establish themselves as contenders in 2026, this move by Denver makes life in the AFC much more difficult. It is fair to say that the Broncos' only weakness on the roster is an underwhelming wide receiver corps.

Denver has been too reliant on Courtland Sutton over the last few years, and besides the 30-year-old receiver, the Broncos do not possess a true difference-making pass catcher. Now, they do with Waddle, who adds an explosive element to an offense that has lacked that for years.

Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Waddle has not eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards since 2023, but the 27-year-old wideout has been forced to catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa, who was cut this offseason, despite costing the Dolphins $99.2 million in dead money. That tells you all you need to know about how the organization views the 28-year-old quarterback.

Nevertheless, Waddle could potentially elevate Denver's offense in 2026, and with Bo Nix entering the third year of his rookie deal, the Broncos are aiming to take advantage of their quarterback on a team-friendly contract.

Why the Chiefs Should Not Lose Sleep

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the above statement is accurate, giving up a first-round pick for a wide receiver who is a WR2 is a high price to pay. Waddle is an affordable $4.9 million cap hit in 2026, but that number balloons to $26.9 million in 2027, with $15.2 million fully guaranteed.

It is not a given that Waddle is the solution to the Broncos' passing game inconsistencies, and coughing up that draft capital is not worth it. This could help Denver get over the hump in 2026, but if it doesn't, Denver will regret it.