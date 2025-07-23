Chiefs' HC Andy Reid Provides Update on TE Jared Wiley
As the Kansas City Chiefs are officially in training camp now, they know that it can be the last one for superstar tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce is back with the Chiefs for the new season after not knowing if he was going to retire this past offseason. But that was not the case for Kelce. He wanted to come back for at least one more season and give his team everything he has.
Kelce will be a big part of the offense this season. If the Chiefs have any thoughts of winning another Super Bowl next season, they are going to have to have a much-improved offense, and that starts with Kelce being more involved. That is one thing they are making sure they do in 2025. The Chiefs have the personnel to do it, and it all comes down to whether they can execute.
In the Chiefs training camp, there are not only going to be close eyes on Kelce also the other tight ends that can be potentially replacing him once Kelce decides to call it a career. It is going to be an important training camp for them as well.
Because you know, they want to be next in line to have a chance to start for the Chiefs at the tight end position and get passes thrown to them by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
One tight end to keep your eyes on is second year tight end Jared Wiley.
"Yeah, he has worked hard," said Chiefs head coach about Jared Wiley on Monday. "It is good to get him back out there, get his timing back. I thought he did a pretty good job. He had the one drop down here, but other than that, he did a pretty good job out there."
The Chiefs want to find their next tight end as well before Kelce ends his career. That will go a long way for the team and the offense, well after Kelce is gone. Kelce will also be helping all the tight ends once again this young, and any questions they might have, he will be the one helping them out. If Wiley has a good training camp, he can be in the mix on the offense side of the ball.
