Is a Breakout Season for This Chief on the Horizon
The Kansas City Chiefs head into the new campaign with the same goals as they have every year: to win the AFC West division and win the Super Bowl. Punching their ticket to their fourth straight Super Bowl would be impressive, but they're going to need some players to step up to get them there.
One narrative this season for the Chiefs in remaining at the top of the mountain of the AFC is that their ages will haunt them. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going into his ninth season in the league, and tight end Travis Kelce could very well be on the road to retirement this season.
Kelce's production has declined over the last few seasons, having not reached 1,000 receiving yards in two years. With the chance of Kelce not being able to ride off into the sunset with a final successful season, the Chiefs may have no other choice but to lean on tight end Noah Gray throughout 2025.
Gray has been a consistent player for the Chiefs since getting drafted in the fifth round a few years back. Since debuting, Gray has learned from Kelce and other tight ends that he's shared the Chiefs locker room with, and it shows in how well he has progressed from season one to last year.
Gray's Statistics
Since 2022, Gray has played in each regular season game, progressing each season.
- 2022 Statistics: 17 games played, 28 receptions in 34 targets, 299 receiving yards, one touchdown.
- 2023 Statistics: 17 games played, 28 receptions in 41 targets, 305 receiving yards, two touchdowns.
- 2024 Statistics: 17 games played, 40 receptions in 49 targets, 437 receiving yards, five touchdowns.
While Gray hasn't been a player to haul when it comes to receiving yards, he has the experience that, if given more opportunities, he could force the coaches' hands to play him more often. It all depends on whether or not Kelce shows more signs of regression, especially early in the campaign.
A breakout season for Gray could look as simple as surpassing 600 receiving yards while maintaining his touchdown receptions. So long as the Chiefs find a way to get Gray more involved this season, judging by the track record, he'll be up for the task.
