Ed Kelce Makes Bold Prediction For Travis Kelce's 2025
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- According to a source close to the situation, Year 13 is about to be one of the most impressive campaigns Travis Kelce has ever played.
“I’ll give you a prediction,” his father, Ed, shared from the red carpet at the official screening of the ESPN docuseries The Kingdom. “I think you’re going to see one of the best seasons Travis has ever had.
“Travis is in incredible shape. I watched him down in Boca and he was working out, and the workouts were as much plyometrics and box jumping and cone drills and all that stuff as much as it was with the weights. Travis is ready to go. I’m excited about that.”
Fantasy draft intelligence
So, take that piece of intelligence to your fantasy draft. And don’t count Ed Kelce among those surprised that his son looked sharp in his final tune-up Friday against the Bears.
The tight end had two catches for 32 yards. Late in the first quarter, he easily beat linebacker T.J. Edwards on a deep corner route for 20 yards to kick start a touchdown drive. Kelce’s dad acknowledged the 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Eagles was humbling but he was proud of how his son used it not only as motivation, but also to fuel his offseason training.
“It’s a bitter embarrassment, but you get up, dust yourself off and you come back better than ever,” Ed Kelce said.
“It was the way he held his head up high after that Super Bowl, and he didn’t shy away from people. He answered the questions and he didn’t make excuses. Most athletes appreciate other athletes with an attitude like that.”
Completing quality passes to Kelce means deep ball is completing Chiefs offense
No question, the athletes who share the Kansas City locker room with Kelce appreciate that and a lot more about the future Hall of Famer. And Patrick Mahomes appreciates being able to connect with Kelce on more effective plays thanks to the return of the deep ball.
Mahomes said after Friday’s preseason finale that when the Chiefs can hit plays like his 58-yard strike to Tyquan Thornton on the drive before Kelce’s 20-yard catch, it creates shell coverages. And that’s big for Kelce.
“And then Travis starts getting going and stuff like that,” Mahomes said. “And so, in order to be the best version of ourselves, we have to be able to prove game-by-game that we can hit these deep passes. And if we do that, it opens up the rest of the offense and everybody can get going.”
