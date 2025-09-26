Which Rookie Is Turning Heads for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense may have started the season off on a rocky note, getting picked apart by Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers' offense. However, since week one, their defense has looked a lot better, and their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't due to their defense.
Their defense looked the best it has this season against the New York Giants, where, outside of Cam Skattebo, their offense was anemic. They forced multiple turnovers from Russell Wilson, and they looked like the Chiefs, something that hasn't been the case for their offense.
Week Three Rookie Team
Jim Wyman is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and after week three wrapped up, he compiled a list of the top rookie performances. For the Chiefs, Nohl Williams' impressive defensive outing against the Giants earned him a spot on the week three rookie team.
"A third-round pick out of California, Williams dominated on his 16 coverage snaps, permitting just one catch on five targets for nine yards and a passer rating of just 39.6 — the same number you would get if you just spiked the ball into the turf. The one catch in question was surrendered to Malik Nabers on a 1st-and-15 where Williams was just trying to keep everything in front of him", said Wyman.
The Chiefs' next opponent is Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and Williams has shown that he deserves more snaps than he's been given. In a secondary with Trent McDuffie and Jaden Hicks, it goes to show how talented he is that he's been getting consistent playing time so far in his rookie season, but that's even more reason why he should be getting more.
Their defense has looked far better than their offense, and a big reason why is due to contributions from Williams. There's no rookie helping out significantly on offense; meanwhile, Williams was a lockdown corner whenever targeted.
Something the Chiefs can build on their win over the Giants is involving Williams more on defense. There's no better test to see if he's ready to cover the NFL's elite wide receivers than pitting him against Malik Nabers multiple times.
