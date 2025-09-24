How the Chiefs Can Build on Their Week 3 Win
The Kansas City Chiefs may have secured their first win of the 2025 season over the New York Giants, but their offense looked concerning, and they had several areas for improvement to build on for next week. Their next opponent is the Baltimore Ravens, and if Patrick Mahomes wants to continue to dominate over Lamar Jackson, the Chiefs have got to get it together.
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after week three, he gave out grades to each team based on how they performed. The Chiefs had to win against the Giants, but due to the way they did so, they earned a solid grade of B-.
Week Three Grades
"Whatever Andy Reid said at halftime, he might want to bottle some of that up for the future, because the Chiefs came out on fire in the third quarter after a sluggish first half. Patrick Mahomes went 10 of 14 for 124 yards in the second half as the Chiefs played smart, efficient football, but there are still definitely some concerns", said Breech.
The first half of their game against the Giants was the epitome of what's been wrong with the Chiefs in 2025. Non-explosive plays and missed opportunities, it's like the Chiefs were playing down to their competition, and the years of curated championship DNA were thrown out the window.
"The offense doesn't look explosive and every other play seems to rely on Mahomes making something out of nothing. One positive for the Chiefs is that Tyquan Thornton (five catches, 71 yards, TD) is slowly emerging as a legitimate receiving threat".
Tyquan Thornton was at risk of being phased out of the league after not panning out with the New England Patriots, but he has found a home in Kansas City. He's stepped up and been one of their most consistent pass catchers when they're in desperate need of one, and has been one of the few bright spots of the Chiefs' offense in 2025
"On the other side of the ball, the defense, which has been getting better every week, deserves a lot of credit for the win. The unit's constant pressure on Russell Wilson led to two sacks and two interceptions".
Their defense is what kept them in the game, and if they can bottle up the Ravens' offense as well as they did the Giants, they can continue their win streak over them and start building up momentum to carry for the rest of the season.
