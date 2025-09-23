Why the Chiefs’ Offense Is Alarming
The Kansas City Chiefs may have won against the New York Giants, but they still come out as losers. They needed their first win of the season as badly as they needed water, but the way they won the game was ultimately disappointing.
Both the Giants' defense and offense looked pathetic against teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. However, against the Chiefs, their defense was able to put a stop to their offense, and their defense allowed Cam Skattebo to feast on the ground.
Week 3 Overreactions
Jeff Kerr is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after week three of the NFL season mostly wrapped up, he released his overreactions based on what he saw that week. For the Chiefs, his overreaction is that their offense will cost them a playoff spot.
"If the Chiefs do happen to miss the playoffs -- and it's hard to believe they will -- their offense is actually going to be the reason why. Kansas City's offense was a tough watch in Sunday's win over New York, as the Chiefs racked up just 306 yards and 22 points against a Giants defense that couldn't stop the Cowboys the week prior", said Kerr.
The Chiefs can't continue to use the excuse that their top-tier weapons aren't available. It's been three weeks now into the new season, and it seems like their offense still hasn't been clicking. Travis Kelce is no longer a viable option for Patrick Mahomes to throw to, and even when he's wide open, his lapses of concentration result in drive-killers and stalling out of the offense.
Their run game has yet to get anything going, and even if in the second half of the game against the Giants, they looked more like themselves, there's no reason why this game needed to be close.
Their next game is against the Baltimore Ravens, a team with a significantly better defense than the Giants. This week, their focus has to be on offensive consistency if they want any chance of getting another win.
For the first time in the Mahomes era, the Chiefs are at risk of falling out of the playoff race completely. They need to get their offense back on track, whether that means trading for someone or benching other players; something needs to change in this Chiefs offense.
