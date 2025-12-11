How Our Bold Chiefs Predictions Have Held Up
In this story:
Before the season began, the Chiefs Kingdom knew that the 2025 schedule would be filled with difficult opponents. When the schedule got released, Kansas City Chiefs On SI created a game-by-game prediction on how we believed the season would pan out.
Entering Week 15, the Chiefs hold a 6-7 record, which didn't seem to be on anyone's bingo card for how the season would pan out. When looking back at the predictions game by game, let's see how accurate we were, along with what actually happened each week up to this point in the season.
The original article can viewed and reviewed, by CLICKING RIGHT HERE.
Week 1 vs Los Angeles Chargers
Prediction: Chiefs Win, 1-0
Result: Chiefs lost the season opener in Sao Paulo, Brazil to the Chargers, 27-21.
The Chiefs didn't get their season off on the right foot, despite the prediction being more optimistic. They have a chance for revenge this Sunday as they host their AFC West divisional foe in a Week 15 battle.
Week 2 vs Philadelphia Eagles
Prediction: Chiefs lose, 1-1
Result: Chiefs lose 20-17
The Super Bowl LIX rematch seemed hard to believe for the Chiefs to win, even when the schedule came out. The result and prediction matched up, as the Chiefs fell short to the reigning Super Bowl champions. However, in the prediction, the record would've been even at 1-1, when in reality, they fell to 0-2.
Week 3 vs New York Giants
Prediction: Chiefs win, 2-1
Result: Chiefs win, 1-2.
Back-to-back predictions panned out for us, but the Chiefs gaining their first win in Week 3 wasn't what was supposed to happen. Reality has a fun way of bringing things into perspective, as the Chiefs began to ramp up.
Week 4 vs Baltimore Ravens
Prediction: Chiefs Win (3-1)
Result: Chiefs Win (2-2)
Weeks 3 and 4 looked like the Chiefs of 2024, as they were able to climb back into the standings and bring themselves to a .500 record through four weeks. However, in the prediction, though it was correct, the Chiefs would have had a better record.
Week 5 vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Prediction: Chiefs Win (4-1)
Result: Chiefs Lose (2-3)
Originally, the thought was that the Chiefs would take advantage of a rebuilding/retooling Jaguars team in Week 5, but it was quite the contrary. The Jaguars earned the win and pushed the Chiefs back under .500 through five weeks, despite a more optimistic outlook in the predictions.
Week 6 vs Detroit Lions
Prediction: Chiefs Lose (4-2)
Result: Chiefs Win (3-3)
The Detroit Lions fell short to the Chiefs at Arrowhead, as many thought this would be a game that would get the Chiefs back in the swing of things. As weeks rolled on, the predictions became more and more skewed with the product on the field.
Week 7 vs Las Vegas Raiders
Prediction: Chiefs Win (5-2)
Result: Chiefs Win (4-3)
This one was pretty spot on, as the Chiefs destroyed the Raiders in a 38-0 shutout.
Week 8 vs Washington Commanders
Prediction: Chiefs Win (6-2)
Result: Chiefs Win (5-3)
The Chiefs strung together two wins to create some breathing room in their overall record, but things took a turn after these winning ways, which was not predicted, obviously.
Week 9 vs Buffalo Bills
Prediction: Chiefs Lose (6-3)
Result: Chiefs Lose (5-4)
The regular season narrative of the Bills beating the Chiefs was predicted and came true in Week 9.
Week 11 vs Denver Broncos
Prediction: Chiefs Win (7-3)
Result: Chiefs Lose (5-5)
Two straight losses to the Bills and Broncos weren't on the prediction slate, but it became a reality that the Chiefs had to struggle with, as they fell back to a .500 record.
Week 12 vs Indianapolis Colts
Prediction: Chiefs Win (8-3)
Result: Chiefs Win (6-5)
The Colts surprised everyone this season by performing well above what was expected, but at the end of the day, the prediction rang true, as the Chiefs landed the victory. The prediction thus far into the season, however, had the Chiefs having more wiggle room than what was reality.
Week 13 vs Dallas Cowboys
Prediction: Chiefs Win (9-3)
Result: Chiefs Lose (6-6)
As we near what has become reality, the predictions saw the Chiefs in a better light than what has unfolded this season.
Week 14 vs Houston Texans
Prediction: Chiefs Win (10-3)
Result: Chiefs Lose (6-7)
Which brings us to today, as the Chiefs predictions from this offseason couldn't be more off. You win some you lose some in these predictions. But in reality, the Chiefs still have a chance at making the playoffs, but the chances are slim.
Never again miss one major story related to Kelce when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).
Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.