Chiefs' O-Line Will Be Set By End of Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs will head to training camp with the same question they have been having for the last few seasons. Who is going to play on the offensive line for the Chiefs? Some may ask, 'Why haven't the Chiefs answered that question yet?' It could be because they won a Super Bowl two seasons ago, and they got to the big game last season. But only the Chiefs know the answer to that.
If the Chiefs want to improve next season, they cannot have the same problems that they did last season. If they go into the season with those problems, we can be looking back at the end of the 2025 season and saying, "What happened to the Chiefs?"
Here is what we do know. At center, it is going to be Creed Humphrey. He has been a good center in the NFL and next season he is going to anchor the offensive line once again. That is one critical spot that the Chiefs have figured out on the offensive line heading into next season. He is a good blocker, and he gives the Chiefs support in the run game as well. That is huge for them.
Another position that we know the Chiefs will have to figure out is the guard position. The Chiefs made sure they locked up guard Trey Smith long-term this past week. The Chiefs reached an agreement with Smith on the day of the deadline for franchise-tagged players. That was another step in the right direction for the Chiefs' offensive line. He is going to be a huge piece of the offense.
The parts that the Chiefs are going to have to figure out on the offensive line in training camp are the two tackle positions and the other guard position. The Chiefs drafted Josh Simmons, and he is going to compete with Jaylon Moore, who they signed as a free agent, for the left tackle position. But many believe whoever does not win the left tackle position can end up being the starting right tackle.
That is a good situation for the Chiefs. For the guard positions, it is going to be a battle as well. Mike Caliendo and Kingsley Suamataia are going to work for that spot. But do not be surprised if someone else wins it.
One thing that the Chiefs want to make sure of is that they have a starting five by the time that training camp ends.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.