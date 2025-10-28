6 Observations From Chiefs’ 28–7 Win Over Commanders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There wasn’t a full moon hovering over Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, but something was in the air. The first 30 minutes of Kansas City’s 28-7 win over Washington was wild.
“That first half was weird,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game. “There wasn't a lot of punting going on, on either side, and there were no points on the board. So that normally doesn't go on.”
Things that never go on: Patrick Mahomes throwing interceptions on his first two drives for the first time in his career. Yeah, that happened. There also were no penalties by either team over the game’s first 29 minutes, and until Kareem Hunt plowed into the end zone with 5:46 left in the second quarter, there wasn’t a point.
And while each of Kansas City’s first two drives ended in turnovers, Washington’s initial three possessions ended in an interception by Mike Danna and consecutive turnovers on downs.
Kansas City’s halftime adjustments are best in the league, though. The Chiefs were a different team in the second half. They scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives out of the locker room to put the game away.
Here are five more observations from Monday night.
Danna was the Man
In his first game since Omarr Norman-Lott’s season-ending injury, Danna saw a lot more snaps on the interior and played one of best games of his six-year career.
On Washington’s first drive, he kept his concentration to secure an interception off the hands of Deebo Samuel. The first interception of his life, he said in the locker room afterward, it was a critical stop at the Chiefs’ 22-yard line on Washington’s initial drive.
Then, on the last play of the third quarter from his defensive tackle position, Danna shot through the middle of the Commanders’ line to sack Mariota on third-and-11 and take Washington out of field-goal range.
Up-tempo offense caught Chiefs off guard
Kliff Kingsbury knew he had a stiff challenge against Steve Spagnuolo, and he seemed to surprise the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator with a no-huddle offense.
“I think they on their hurry-up, we had some miscommunication,” linebacker Nick Bolton said after the game. “I'll take that as my fault. I need to make sure everybody's all living on the same page, and need to get everybody lined up. And so, like three plays where I probably could’ve been a little bit better, talk a little bit more, get guys lined up.”
Danna’s interception and crucial fourth-down stops thwarted the Commanders’ first three drives, but they certainly moved the ball well on the Chiefs in the first half.
The most important drive of the game
Midway through the third quarter, the Chiefs got the ball clinging to a 14-7 lead. On the second snap of the drive, Mahomes weaved through pocket to find an open JuJu Smith-Schuster for 24 yards. Then, the ball again literally bounced Kansas City’s way.
Rashee Rice fumbled on a 13-yard reception but after Darnell Savage punched the ball loose, Marshon Lattimore couldn’t corral it. Rice recovered the fumble – remarkably Kansas City’s eighth overall fumble this year, without losing one – and four plays later Travis Kelce secured a historic 10-yard touchdown reception.
The 21-7 lead made Washington one-dimensional, a big boost for the Chiefs’ defense.
The Chiefs missed Josh Simmons and Trey Smith
Jacob Martin had his way with the Chiefs’ offensive line. He beat Jaylon Moore to sack Mahomes on the first Kansas City drive, then got past Mike Caliendo for another sack on the next possession. He also delivered a significant hit on Mahomes later in the game.
Johnny Newton also sacked Mahomes in the second half.
Halftime adjustments have been superb this year
Whatever’s in the orange slices in the Chiefs’ halftime locker room, it’s working. Kansas City drove for a touchdown on its initial second-half drive for the sixth time this year.
And they didn’t stop there. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on each of their first three second-half drives to put the game away.
On defense, the Chiefs shut out Washington over the final two quarters, allowing just 66 total net yards and four first downs.
