Kansas City Chiefs' Offense Gets Slept On in Recent Ranking
The Kansas City Chiefs are going into the 2025 campaign with several goals to check off their list. One of the biggest goals the franchise looks to improve on is in the wide receiving room, more specifically, returning to their explosiveness of the past.
The Chiefs' wide receivers last season were dealt a bad hand, as several went down to injury, missing a large portion of the season. On the other hand, certain players who were healthy had a tough time providing for the offense, making this campaign all the more important to remind the league who the Chiefs are.
In 2024, the Chiefs were without Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown for the majority of the season. Rice played in four games before his season-ending injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Brown, on the other hand, didn't make his debut for the Chiefs in 2024 until late, playing in two regular season games.
Luckily for the Chiefs, both are set to return for the franchise in 2025, with the hopes of elevating the offense back to its status quo. According to a recent offense power ranking created by Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe, the Chiefs sit as the 12th-best offense going into the new season.
"The Kansas City Chiefs were a top-five unit for four straight years (2019-22), but have developed into a 'it’s not if, but when' we peak sort of team. They are the opposite of the Bills/Ravens; we will trust them to get it together at the right time until they don’t," Soppe wrote.
"The odds of Kansas City finishing much higher than this don’t seem too likely (an explosive Rashee Rice season could change some things), but that’s more because they don’t have the desire to, not because its ceiling is any different than some of the names sitting atop this list."
With a combination of young players and veterans in the wide receiving room, the Chiefs should be able to prove to the rest of the league that they still possess a Top 10 offense when healthy. Emphasis on the latter half of that sentence, "when healthy", because that's what it will take for Kansas City to succeed.
