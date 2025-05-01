What Should the Chiefs do Now?
The 2025 NFL Draft is now behind us. After months of developing draft strategies and scouting hundreds of prospects, every NFL team now must look towards making the upcoming season a successful one. This means integrating their new rookies, refining their depth charts, and preparing for training camp this summer.
The Kansas City Chiefs made a multitude of moves through the draft. First, they traded down one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles to own the final pick of the first round. In exchange for their orginal 31st overall selection, the Chiefs got back the 164th pick which they then traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for No. 156. With their new acquisition, Kansas City drafted linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.
Now that the draft is over, the Chiefs need to figure out what they should focus on to make their 2025 season the most successful that it can be.
First off, Patrick Mahomes needs to continue building chemistry with his receiving room. Kansas City has one of the youngest receiving rooms in the NFL. Xavier Worthy is only heading into his second season as a pro, while Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown were injured for a long part of last year. In addition, the Chiefs also drafted wide receiver Jalen Royals in the fourth round (No. 133 overall).
Royals suffered a deltoid tear in his right foot during a game against New Mexico in October during this past season. This type of injury happens when the ankle rolls inward, which Royals experienced when returning a punt in a 50-45 loss for Utah State.
“I’m still battling the injury a little bit. I won’t say it’s like, like, hurting me but there are days where it’s a little sore ... Getting back from that and showcasing what I can do when I actually can be healthy,” Royals said, “that would be amazing," said Royals at his pro day, according to the Deseret News.
If Mahomes can get into a rhythm and build a strong personal connection with each of his receivers, the Chiefs will surely be set up for a strong offense in 2025. With the new addition of Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons to the offensive line, Mahomes' job should get a little easier.
