BREAKING: Chiefs Rookie Camp Dates Announced

Mark your calendars, Chiefs Kingdom, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced the dates that they will hold their rookie camp for the 2025 NFL campaign. After a busy week in the front offices for National Football League franchises, their new players will get a taste of professional action sooner than we know.
As announced, the Chiefs will be holding their rookie camp on May 3 through May 5. This is a great chance for the newest members of the Kansas city franchise to get their feet wet in the pros, while also learning what is expected of them going forward for the foreseeable future.
"Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2025 may begin on May 12. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft," the NFL said in its press release.
Furthermore, the rest of the offseason training activities, primarily the voluntary workout programs are compiled in three phases:
"Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only."
"Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted."
"Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted."
The Chiefs just drafted seven new players this past weekend at the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as signed a ton of undrafted free agents. This is their time to shine, meet their new teammates, and adjust to the learning curve that is the NFL.
