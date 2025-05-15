How Important Will the Offensive Line Be for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back to the Super Bowl next season. They will have that bad taste in their mouth all of next season from losing in last year's Super Bowl. It is a performance many want to forget about because of how poorly the team played in that game.
The Chiefs will use that as extra motivation in 2025. They do not want to have that feeling again of not performing the way that they should have on the best stage in football.
The Chiefs have gone throw a whole different type of offseason unlike before. The Chiefs lost a lot of different players on both sides of the ball in free agency. The Chiefs wanted them to come back, but simply did not have the money to do so. But the Chiefs did have a couple of their signings, and they look to be part of the group that helps them get back to the big game next season.
One of the biggest reasons that the Chiefs might or might not get back there is their offensive line. The offensive line in 2024 was horrible for the Chiefs. They allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get sacked the most he has been since entering the NFL.
The offensive line did not play as good as people thought, and that was not seen because it was being covered up by what the Chiefs were still doing, and that was winning games.
Now that a lot of defenses have gotten better this offseason, the Chiefs will have to be better on the offensive line as well. When other teams line up against the Chiefs' offensive line next season, they will test them to see if they can still block for Mahomes.
The good news for the Chiefs is that they addressed the problem in the offseason, both in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs now will have to get to work before the 2025 season and figure out which five offensive linemen will improve this team and get the offense going up front. It is going to be important that the Chiefs have a much-improved offensive line if they want to get back to the Super Bowl next season.
