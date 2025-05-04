Analyst Sounds Off on Chiefs Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs did not end the season like they wanted to last year. The Chiefs did not reach their goal of winning another Super Bowl. The Chiefs fell a game short of winning it all again. The Chiefs got to the big game last season with a lot of concerns and flaws. But they did not address it during the season in 2024. A lot was going unnoticed because of the winning they were doing.
The Chiefs' biggest problem last season was their offensive line. The offensive line was up and down the whole season in 2024. The Chiefs seem to have moving pieces all season, and they could not get the left tackle position right once again. And that came to bite them in the biggest game of the season last year.
Once their offseason began, the biggest question for them was addressing the offensive line. But before they could trade one of their better offensive lineman, and lost a lot of key players on both sides of the ball. But the Chiefs still made a bit of noise in free agency. They brought in a left tackle to see if they are the answer to their problems.
Then, in the 2025 NFL Draft, they addressed more needs. They started right away with their offensive line and then attacked the defensive side of the ball. Overall, it was a good draft for the Chiefs once again.
"Yeah, it is a good question. They [Chiefs] did not have a lot of flexibility with their cap space, said FOX Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz. "They have never been a big spender in free agency, but they did address the tackle position spot both in free agency and the draft. And I think they drafted well, in the positions of need. They need to get better on the defensive line."
"We talk a lot about the offensive line. In the Super Bowl, they did not play well. But the defensive line did not touch Hurts either. That has been ignored because of the offense. You have to hope that Rasheem Rice comes back healthy. Obviously there might be some suspension there. You are adding another player back, who you did not have last season. So that feels like a free agency add there."
