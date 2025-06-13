Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Rookie Listed As Sleeper to Shine in 2025

A ton of attention has followed Kansas City Chiefs' first-round draft pick Josh Simmons, but their second-round selection could be much better than anticipated.

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott of Tennessee (55) spars with American team offensive lineman Jackson Slater of Sacramento State (67) during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the 2025 NFL Draft with the expectation of adding players who could provide immediate impacts on the pro roster in 2025. The Chiefs addressed their offensive line issues and also prioritized the defense.

One of the franchise's defensive additions came in the form of Omarr Norman-Lott. Norman-Lott was the Chiefs' second-round draft pick, as the front office highly viewed what Norman-Lott could bring to the defensive line.

A ton of eyes have been on the Chiefs' first-round draft pick, Josh Simmons, as he is recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. The biggest fix the Chiefs needed in the offseason was prioritizing their offensive line, but it's Norman-Lott who may steal the show as a rookie.

Through 44 games in his collegiate career, three years with Arizona State and two with Tennessee, and collected 89 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 13.5 quarterback sacks. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has found several ways to make his players thrive, and Norman-Lott won't be an exception.

So much so, according to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso's recent article listing the AFC rookies picked after Round 1 of the NFL Draft who could earn key roles in 2025, Norman-Lott fit the bill.

"Norman-Lott is a splash-play specialist against the run. At times he can get washed out of the play. As a pass rusher, he's an uber-talented, upfield rusher with an array of hand work to dazzle offensive linemen at the point of attack," Trapasso wrote.

"In short, he's precisely the type of interior defender the Chiefs now clearly need next to Chris Jones at this stage of his career. And Kansas City has been quite the accomplished franchise without a true running mate for Jones inside. If Norman-Lott hits, he can be that player for the Chiefs' defensive front." 

Depending on how productive veteran Mike Pennel Jr is for the remainder of the offseason, Norman-Lott could be the starting option to toss on the defensive line alongside Jones. Assuming that Norman-Lott has a long career ahead of him in Kansas City, it would be better to toss him on the line sooner rather than later, to learn everything he can.

