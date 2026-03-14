3 Players Chiefs Could Trade Up for from No. 29

Heading into the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs possessed only six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, after trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul, including a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), the Chiefs now own nine selections in the upcoming draft.

With extra capital, Kansas City has the flexibility to maneuver around the board if there is a player available who has fallen to a spot of value. Owning two first-round picks will be major chess pieces that General Manager Brett Veach has at his disposal.

While I do not expect the Chiefs to move up from No. 9 , there is a legitimate chance they make a move up the board from No. 29. Here are a few players Kansas City could target if they traded up in the first round.

DT: Caleb Banks

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Chris Jones will be 32 years old before the season, and although the Chiefs beefed up the defensive line with the signing of Khyiris Tonga, they need a contingency plan for life after Jones. Banks did not seem to be a plausible option, but the former Florida defensive lineman suffered an injury that could lower his draft stock.

According to The Athletic's Draft Analyst Dane Brugler, "The injury happened the night before [Bank's] on-field testing. He performed a partial workout not knowing the extent of the injury. The fracture of the fourth metatarsal was surgically repaired by Dr. Norman Waldrop on March 9. NFL teams have been informed."

Injuries can be overstated at this time of the year. For example, Josh Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon in his final season at Ohio State, plummeting his draft stock. After being viewed as a potential top-10 pick, Simmons slipped all the way to the end of the first round to Kansas City. Banks won't fall that far, but if he ends up in the early 20s, which would be a comfortable spot for the Chiefs to move up to.

DT: Peter Woods

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods has been a polarizing prospect throughout the draft process, as his stock has fluctuated from an early first-round pick to as far as an early second-round pick. Now, the former Clemson defensive tackle is projected as a mid-first-round pick.

If Woods falls past a certain point, Veach could aggressively pursue a trade up the board.

Edge Rusher: T.J. Parker

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

If Kansas City passes on a pass rusher at the ninth pick, it could target a pass rusher later in the first round. Parker could end up falling to No. 29, but there are too many pass-rusher-needy teams in front of the Chiefs.