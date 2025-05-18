3 Biggest Biggest Questions Ahead of Chiefs OTAs
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to begin organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory mini-camp in the coming weeks, making it the first time most of the roster will be on the practice field ahead of training camp this summer.
Kansas City is a team that, despite its immense success over the last eight years, enters the 2025 season with plenty of question marks. The Chiefs have a new rookie left tackle, young defensive talents, an unknown at left guard, and the future of some of their wide receivers due to legal troubles.
With that in mind, let's ask three of the biggest questions heading into OTAs.
Can Kingsley Suamataia succeed at left guard?
The Chiefs traded veteran Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears this offseason, leaving the door open for the former second-round choice from BYU to potentially step into a starting role. After not drafting an interior offensive lineman, Kansas City is signaling that they have trust in Suamataia.
However, Suamataia is a largely unproven player and was benched after inconsistent starts at left tackle. This is a big, raw, and athletic offensive lineman with the tools to grow into a quality starter, but will he get there is the biggest question.
Could Jaylon Moore be a quality spot starter?
General manager Brett Veach drafted Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons in the first round with the intent of making him the potential franchise left tackle. Unfortuntely, Simmons is still recovering froma torn patellar tendon that could see him miss a decent chunk of his rookie year.
Moore was signed in free agency, but was never to be the long-term solution on the blindside. The Chiefs are hoping he can be a quality spot starter in the interim as Simmons rehabs and works his way back onto the field.
Is Nohl Williams a future starting cornerback?
This question was asked plenty of times during the pre-draft process, but the former California standout has the skill set to be an ample player opposite of Trent McDuffie. Williams possesses good ball skills and press-coverage technique that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo looks for with his corners.
Williams will need to develop more consistency and discipline. That begins during OTAs against his new teammate in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. It could go a long way for the Day 3 selectee to become a potential starter by the end of the year.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.