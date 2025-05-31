How Chiefs' Owner Clark Hunt Feels About the State of Arrowhead
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is one of the oldest playing grounds in football. It's been home to the Kansas City Chiefs since 1972, when the stadium was built. It's the third-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago's Soldier Field and Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers.
The Chiefs now have an important decision ahead of them: go all-in on a new stadium or stick with what they've got. Matthew Kelly of the Kansas City Star has reported that Kansas could pull out of the current expansion plan by June 30.
House Speaker Dan Hawkins spoke to Kelly recently, saying he doesn’t want to prolong the expiration date for the Chiefs or the MLB’s Royals.
“I think if they want to get it done, they’ve still got time to get it done,” Hawkins stated.
Extending the deadline means giving the Chiefs (and Royals) more leverage in their current attempts to get stadium solutions in Minnesota.
“If one of them wants to — or both — wants to come to Kansas, we’d love to have them,” Hawkins continued with Kelly. “We have the tools.”
Given that owner Clark Hunt and team president Mark Donovan are pursuing a domed stadium (as noted by Nate Taylor of "The Athletic"), the Chiefs may opt to commit to the current plan on the table. If the Chiefs were to get approved for a dome, it would likely open the door to other outside-playing teams to demand the same in the coming years.
Hunt has said in the past that he’d like the Chiefs to host a Super Bowl.
However, not everyone is pushing for the same goal. Sports Illustrated reporter Matt Verdarame is against the Chiefs playing indoors, quoting that: "Building a dome is a disgrace. They’re the Chiefs. Play outside."
For the Chiefs, playing outdoors has become somewhat of an identity for the team, given how many years they've been feeling the sunlight and breezes on game day.
Whatever happens, Donovan knows that Kansas isn’t bluffing. “Hypothetically, as you’re trying to figure out how to put a deal together, if you’re on either side of the table, you look at deadlines,” Donovan said, per Taylor. “That June 30 [deadline] is real.”
While that may indeed be true, Missouri should also take it as a warning that time is running out on keeping the Chiefs in Arrowhead.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again!
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.