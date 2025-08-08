This Season Will Be the "Toughest Journey" for Chiefs' Mahomes
When it comes down to the Kansas City Chiefs, they are playing for one thing and one thing only in a National Football League season, and that is a Super Bowl. Anything less than that is not considered a successful season in their books. A lot of it has to do with the fact that they know they have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and the best head coach in Andy Reid leading the way.
The team is still reeling from their loss in Super Bowl LIX last season, a game the Chiefs would prefer to forget. From the start, they had little chance of winning against the Philadelphia Eagles, as they were outmatched in every aspect. However, they plan to use this painful experience as motivation for the entire 2025 NFL season. They are determined not to endure the disappointment of reaching the biggest game again without winning.
The Chiefs have improved this offseason, but still have questions to answer. Most of them come from the offensive side of the ball. How is the offensive line going to look? Or if the offense is going to look explosive this season. Everything is going to start and fall with the Chiefs' offense in 2025. They want to be better, and if they can, it will be a team that is making another deep playoff run when we are looking at the last few teams.
One analyst gave his strong opinion about the Chiefs getting back to the Super Bowl this season.
"I would say very good chance, but with a caveat. I think this will be the toughest journey for Patrick Mahomes since he has been in the National Football League," said NFL analyst Damien Woody. "The main reason is the division that he is in. The analyst in the AFC West, you can make the case that it is the toughest division in football."
"As we get closer to the season, you are going to hear more and more people talk about the Denver Broncos. They are here ... With the best defense in the NFL. Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers. We know the mentally ... A tough physical brand of football. Oh, by the way, Pete Carroll is now in the AFC West. He changes cultures and turns around programs ... This is going to be a tough journey for the Chiefs.
