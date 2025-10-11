Why the Chiefs Are Still Stop Contenders Entering Week 6
The Sunday slate of games in Week 6 will conclude with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs will be on primetime once again this week, but this time they will be at home and looking to pick up a massive win against a top contender.
The Chiefs want to show that they can beat a great team with the team that they have. It is not going to be easy, but the Chiefs are up for the challenge, and they will have a chance to win this game.
The Chiefs' offense has been playing well over the last few weeks, and that is a great sign to see. The Chiefs were struggling in the first few games, getting it going on the offensive side. But they have found a groove now, and they are looking to keep building off that. They have been led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and they have one of the best playcallers in the NFL in head coach Andy Reid.
If the Chiefs want a chance to win this game, they will have to make sure their offense is playing well and controlling the ball and the clock. Sometimes your best defense is your offense, and the Chiefs' offense wants to make sure their defense stays off the field as much as they can. Mahomes has done a great job of spreading the ball around and finding different playmakers. The protection has to be better, and it would be getting this offense off to a way better start.
Heading into their game today, Neil Greenberg on The Washington Post had his rankings just before kickoff, and he had the Chiefs at the Contender tier and No. 3.
Top contenders
1. Detroit Lions (4-1)
2. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)
4. Philadelphia Eagles (4-1)
5. Buffalo Bills (4-1)
"Detroit continues to look like the NFL’s most complete team, with its Week 1 loss at Green Bay feeling like a distant memory. The Lions dismantled Cincinnati with a balanced offense led by quarterback Jared Goff and a relentless pass rush anchored by Aidan Hutchinson.The Chiefs, meanwhile, lost a close road game to Jacksonville on Monday night but remain a popular team in our model despite their 2-3 record."
