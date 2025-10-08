NFL Shake-Up: Chiefs Left Out of Power Rankings’ Top Tier
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a tough loss in Week 5. The Chiefs went down to South Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that they knew was going to be a good one. They did not come out on top and it was a disappointing ending because of how it happened.
The Chiefs came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. They took a quick 7-0 lead, and that turned into a quick 14-0 lead. And they have the Jaguars on the ropes early in that game.
The Chiefs were not able to take advantage of their two-touchdown lead. The Chiefs had a chance to extend it, and even when the Jaguars scored, the Chiefs did not do anything on the following drive. It was frustrating for this team, which also made a mistake at the end of the game, which cost them. That is something you do not usually see from a well-coached Chiefs team. It was just one of those games where things did not go their way at the end of the game.
If there was one good takeaway from this game for this Chiefs team is the fact that the offense played a good game overall. They have put two games back-to-back where they showed that they are moving in the right direction on the offensive side of the ball. That is going to mean a lot for their games that are coming up. If they can continue to play good on offense, this team will be fine, and they will get into the win column as well. And right now that that is the most important thing.
Chiefs Latest On SI Power Ranking
On SI has the Chiefs at No. 11 in his latest NFL Power Rankings.
11. Kansas City Chiefs
"Patrick Mahomes is the team’s obvious quarter-pole MVP for what he’s done with his arm and legs. Kansas City has lost the three games in which he’s led the team in rushing, and won the other two. They’re a much better team when they establish the run to open up the intermediate and deep passing game. Mahomes needs to lead the team out of its uncharacteristic trend of losing close games (0-3)," said our Zak Gilbert.
