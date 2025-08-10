How Each Chiefs QB Performed in Preseason Opener Vs Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs might have dropped their preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, but all in all, the franchise didn't play too badly. Head coach Andy Reid told the media that each quarterback on the roster would get featured in the game, and he lived up to his word.
While some quarterbacks stayed in the game longer than others, each showed the depth level of the quarterback position for the Chiefs. Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes made a brief appearance, but when he was in, all eyes were on him.
Below is how each quarterback fared in the 20-17 loss on Saturday.
1. Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes began his preseason as well as one could. As previously stated, Mahomes' play time was brief but remained the most effective. In one pass attempt and one completion after the Chiefs recovered the kickoff following a fumble, Mahomes threw the only Chiefs touchdown pass to wide receiver Jason Brownlee for a single yard.
While Mahomes wasn't in the game after his flawless performance, he was very animated on the sidelines, encouraging his fellow teammates. Mahomes' workload will likely increase as they inch closer to the regular season, but there is no point in risking injury to the best quarterback in the NFL.
2. Gardner Minshew
While Mahomes threw the only touchdown pass, Gardner Minshew rushed into the end zone to secure the franchise their second. In his Chiefs preseason debut, the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback threw for 54 yards in six completions.
Minshew showed flashes of why he used to be a starting quarterback, but his role as a backup will come in handy for Kansas City as they look to get back to the playoffs this season. Along with the 54 passing yards, Minshew rushed for four yards in three carries and didn't throw an interception.
3. Bailey Zappe
Bailey Zappe got the most of the brunt work for the Chiefs against the Cardinals, but his performance could greatly be improved as they approach the regular season. Collecting 70 passing yards in eight completions through 17 attempts, Zappe threw two interceptions and had a passer rating of 18.9.
4. Chris Oladokun
Based on Saturday's performance alone, Chris Oladokun has a case to be viewed as the third-string quarterback above Zappe. In six completions through 13 attempts, Oladokun had 39 passing yards, but had the most rushing yards of anyone on the roster, collecting 26 in his single carry.
