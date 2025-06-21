Chiefs Are Still Threats in the AFC Conference
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of work to do before the start of next season and they know that. The Chiefs are looking to get back to another Super Bowl in 2025, but they are also looking to win it.
The Chiefs fell one game short of making history last season but now they will head into the new season with a lot of motivation because of all the talk about the Chiefs' dynasty being over has been floating around. The Chiefs did not say anything, but they heard that stuff around the lead and will use it for their team, and also the bad taste in their mouth all next season will help them as well.
With all the talk that is going around, you would think the Chiefs lost both head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but that is far from the case. Both of them will be back next season and are not looking to go anywhere. Both of them are the best at their respective positions as well. When you have those two leading your team, your team will also have a chance and be contenders.
The Chiefs still run the AFC Conference. Once again, no other team was able to take down the Chiefs last season. And this offseason, the talks are starting again about the Baltimore Ravens or Buffalo Bills being the team that finally takes down the Chiefs, but we have been hearing that noise for the last couple of years.
But the question will remain on who is the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC next season?
"There are a lot of indicators pointing the Chiefs way and saying they will take a step back this year," said Joe Fortenbaugh on First Take. "The Chargers. And I know that a lot of people would say, I heard this before. You have not heard it with Jim Harbaugh before, you heard it with the old regime before ... The guy builds a program. The guy is on the rise. They can run the football, but they are going to beat you in the trenches. They are going to be able to go toe to toe with the Chiefs."
"When they [Chiefs] lost that game in the Super Bowl last season, how many guys told you after words, that they were tired? On how they have been to the Super Bowl, how many years in a row. Four out of the last five years they have been to the Super Bowl. You cannot keep that up; it takes a toll on your body."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.