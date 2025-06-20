Getting Back to Explosive Plays is Key for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs offense will have some much-needed weapons back next season that they did not have for much of the 2024 season. And that is the good news for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs want to do one thing and one thing only next season, and that is to win the Super Bowl in 2025. The Chiefs got to the big game last season, but they could not finish, and that is where the team got exposed and needed to fix the problems that were on their team doing that time. The Chiefs have made those changes, but that does not mean they have it fixed.
The Chiefs still have to go on the field in 2025 and prove it. But the reason why many feel optimistic about the Chiefs being a top contender again next season is their ability to regroup and find the right players to replace the ones that left. And the Chiefs did that, and their coaching staff will make sure these players are ready for whatever comes their way next season.
One way the team wants to fix the offense is by getting more explosive plays called and executing them at a much higher rate than they have over the last few seasons. That is one part of the offense the Chiefs have not had success at. Mahomes can do it if the offensive line does a good job of protecting him.
"I do think there are ways for the Chiefs with their wide receivers to help Travis Kelce in the middle of the field," said Field Yates on NFL Live. "Over the last three seasons, the Chiefs have become less of an explosive offense. Last season, they were second-to-last in explosive plays, defined by us as plays that travel 20-plus yards on the ground or through the air. Three seasons ago, they were 4th."
"When Travis Kelce has these wide receivers darting down the field, taking safeties and corners with them, he can almost feast in the middle of the field. That has been congested over the past couple of seasons, especially last season. Making Kelce a less significant threat."
"Kelce will look to be back next season to his usual self, but we are going to have to wait and see if he does. But if he does, the offense can be good for the Chiefs and lead the way for the team."
