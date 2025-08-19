Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Not Been Judged By the Numbers
Even without the best numbers and stats, Patrick Mahomes still remains the best quarterback in the National Football League. Mahomes does what many cannot and that is lead his team to the biggest games year after year. He will look to do that once again in 2025, and this time he wants to finish on top with another Super Bowl under his belt.
The Kansas City Chiefs know how important this year's training camp is. The Chiefs have been improving each day of training camp, and they will need to continue to do so as they approach the season. It is an important training camp for the Chiefs because they have a lot of new players coming into this season who must build chemistry with the rest of the coaching staff and their teammates.
Whenever you get a new set of players on a team, they have to come in and figure out how the coaching staff likes to run things. They also need to know their other teammates as well because it is vital for the season and the success they are looking for. Understanding how they play and what will help the team win when they need it the most. And for the Chiefs, they are looking to win it all this season.
We saw last season that Mahomes did not have his best stuff, and he still got the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. When it mattered the most, Mahomes knew what to do and played well enough to get his team to the final game. That is what makes him so special.
Patrick Mahomes
"The last few years, Patrick Mahomes has pretty clearly not been judged based on his numbers; he has been judged based on the fact that his team wins," said Nick Wright on What's Wright Podcast. "He is a leader, he plays his best in the biggest spots, and that is how he has held on to the best quarterback alive moniker. Despite the fact that his two biggest conference rivals, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, won league MVPs at this time."
"If that has allowed Mahomes to climb to the top of the quarterback mountain, then the exact same standard should be used to evaluate Jalen Hurts."
OnSI is your best source for Chiefs Kingdom news; the easiest way to get it is to follow@KCChiefsOnSI,@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And, tell us what you think of Sunday’s trade by visiting our Facebook page (here).