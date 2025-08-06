Chiefs Still Not Over Super Bowl LIX Loss
When it comes down to the Kansas City Chiefs, they are playing for one thing and one thing only in a National Football League season, and that is a Super Bowl. Anything less than that is not considered a successful season in their books. A lot of it has to do with the fact that they know they have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and the best head coach in Andy Reid leading the way.
The team hasn't moved on from their Super Bowl LIX loss last season, which is a game the Chiefs would rather forget. From the beginning, they had no chance of winning against the Philadelphia Eagles, as they were outclassed in every possible way. However, they will use this painful experience as motivation for the entire 2025 NFL season. They do not want to feel the disappointment of reaching the biggest game again and failing to win.
The Chiefs have improved this offseason, but still have questions to answer. Most of them come from the offensive side of the ball. How is the offensive line going to look? Or if the offense is going to look explosive this season. Everything is going to start and fall with the Chiefs' offense in 2025. They want to be better, and if they can, it will be a team that is making another deep playoff run when we are looking at the last few teams.
"When you make it that far and then you're at the end, it just hurts," Mahomes said during a training camp interview with USA Today Sports. "You put so much hard work into it. So, losing on that final step is always hard. But it's how you respond. I thought we responded well after that last Super Bowl loss, just kind of building back and getting even better and winning a couple more championships."
"So, now it's about, 'Where are we going to go now? Are we going to get even better from that loss? Are we going to find ways to make everyone better, not just one person?' I feel like we've done that in camp. But you can't prove it until you go out there and do it."
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.