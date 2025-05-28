Will Chiefs Be Good Again in One Score Games?
One thing the Kansas City Chiefs lived on last season was winning one-score games. Every Chiefs game felt like it came down to the last possession. And when it did, the Chiefs were the best team at getting the results that they wanted.
The Chiefs knew exactly what to do in those situations, and they have the veteran players and coaches who led the way, and they had a lot to do with winning close games in 2024.
When a team knows how to win close games, that shows how well prepared and how well they are coached. It will also go a long way to show if the team is close in the locker room and can come out with the results all the players are searching for. No other team had an answer for the Chiefs when it came down to playing the Chiefs in a close game. But will the Chiefs lean on that next season?
I am sure that the Chiefs want to win games by a bigger margin next season, or not have most of their games come down to the last possession. But if needed to, the Chiefs will be ready to do it again. When it comes down to games that can go either way in the final minutes, it is important to have players in place who have experience in those situations before and who can benefit the team.
"Everyone is too afraid, so I'll be the guy to say it: The Chiefs were 11-0 in one-score games last season, and they're not going to pull that off again. (Right?) The defensive depth chart is pretty rough as well. They're going to be worse in 2025. (Right?!)." said Ben Solak of ESPN.
We started last season with plenty of fearmongering about the onset of two-high coverages and the decline of the explosive pass. Maybe we'll do it again this September; maybe we'll do something else. The issue is simply the abridged NFL offseason, which includes diminished practice time and declining preseason participation. September football is sloppy football, and that won't stop anytime soon. Keep your takes holstered until October.
No matter what, we know the head coach, Andy Reid, has his team ready no matter the situation. Reid and his coaching staff do an excellent job of that.
