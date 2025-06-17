Are the Chiefs Still Feared by the Rest of the NFL?
The Chiefs, heading into the new season, will have a lot to play for. They want to be successful once again and be that team that is unstoppable, like we have seen in the past.
The Chiefs did not like the way they ended last season. The Chiefs lost in Super Bowl LIX to end their 2024 season. The Chiefs were on the brink of history, but that all came to a stop when they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX last February. The Chiefs will not look to use that as motivation for all of next season and get back to the Super Bowl.
What was more disappointing for the Chiefs was the way they lost that game. The Chiefs played one of the worst games in the Andy Reid ERA. Their superstars did not play well, and they were dominated from start to finish. They have no answer in that game, and it was disappointing to see how it all went downhill from the start.
But that can be the driving force for the Chiefs heading into the 2025 season. They will have that bad taste in their mouth from the loss last season. That will be with them all next season. Some added motivation will not hurt them as well. But are the Chiefs still the team that opponents do not like playing? Only time will tell if that is the case. But the Chiefs will be back next season and ready.
"Yes, you should be worried," said former NFL player Lesean McCoy on "The Facility." "What the Chiefs do is go to the Super Bowl. Last season, they were up for a three-peat, and guess what, that was not even their best season. They did not play great, and they were still up for a three-peat. The question is, do we fear the Chiefs' offense?"
"Now, some questions are that if Patrick Mahomes is still the best player in the league? Yes, at his worst, the AFC Championship game. At his best, Super Bowl Champ. They are only going to get better ... For playing for Andy Reid for so long and knowing him, playing with Mahomes and Travis, they feed off these types of things. Because they know that they are that good. Yes, I still fear the Chiefs."
