Andy Reid Sounds Off On Growth This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs did not like the way they ended last season. The Chiefs lost in Super Bowl LIX to end their 2024 season. The Chiefs were on the brink of history, but that all came to a stop when they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX last February. The Chiefs will not look to use that as motivation for all of next season and get back to the Super Bowl.
What was more disappointing for the Chiefs was the way they lost that game. The Chiefs played one of the worst games in the Andy Reid ERA. Their superstars did not play well, and they were dominated from start to finish. They have no answer in that game, and it was disappointing to see how it all went downhill from the start.
As the Chiefs went into the offseason, looking back at that game, they were able to take it as a learning experience and use it this offseason to grow as a team, which will help them next season. It would have been easy for anyone and everyone to not take the blame for their Super Bowl LIX loss. But Reid and the culture that he has set in Kansas City are where players take responsibility for their mistakes.
"I think every coach will tell you that, but I think it is important that you keep growing," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "There are some lessons you can learn from that. I told you before, I thought that the attitude they had coming out of that, I looked for that. Are you gonna take responsibility? These guys took responsibility for it. That gives you an opportunity to improve."
"Coaches and players. If you come in and start pointing fingers at each other, you cannot grow. These guys have done that, and they had a great attitude this offseason."
The one good thing that the Chiefs have going for them heading into the new season is that they have been able to bounce before after having a disappointing end to a season. We have seen it in the past, and it will not be shocking to see it again. As long as the Chiefs have Reid as a head coach and Patrick Mahomes under center, they will be contenders each season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.