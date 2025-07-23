SI Rankings For Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 Team
The Kansas City Chiefs have a dynasty going. They have been to three straight Super Bowls, winning two of those championships, and they also have one more championship from the 2019 season. The Chiefs, since they have gotten head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes together, have been something fun to watch. It has been hard to beat them, and they want to keep going.
One of the teams that the Chiefs won a Super Bowl with was the 2023 Chiefs. That team was the first of the back-to-back championships that the team won. It was a special team and it was one that was not as dominant as the other Chiefs teams we are used to seeing. That team faced its challenges, but the team overcame them late in that season, and they made a great playoff run.
That playoff run was the first one that saw the Chiefs with Mahomes and Reid go on the road and win games to get to the Super Bowl before they won it all. That was the first time that people were questioning if the Chiefs would make a deep playoff run because they had to go on the road. But that is when the Chiefs showed that they could win anywhere they go and make a deep playoff run no matter what.
The 2023 Chiefs was ranked as the No. 24 best team in the last 25 years by Sports Illustrated.
24) 2023 Kansas City Chiefs (11–6)
Key stats: YPP +0.8 | PPG +4.5
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers, 25–22 (OT)
Potential Hall of Famers: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones
Coach: Andy Reid
In Kansas City’s current dynasty, the 2023 Chiefs were undeniably the shakiest group. They had the worst record of the three championship teams at 11–6 and failed to secure the AFC West until Week 17. Yet this team won the franchise’s third Super Bowl in five seasons and etched the Chiefs in the same category of other dynastic teams gone by.
The AFC’s third seed, Kansas City didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver, but was largely led by Steve Spagnuolo’s fantastic defense that ranked second in yards permitted, points allowed, sacks and pressure rate.
The Chiefs traversed one of the toughest playoff roads of all time. After easily dispatching the Dolphins in the wild-card round, the Chiefs handled Josh Allen and the second-seeded Bills in the divisional round before taking down the top-seeded Ravens, who entered the AFC title game as a four-point favorite. Kansas City scored touchdowns on its first two drives in a 17–10 win, something Baltimore hadn’t allowed all year.
In Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs were once again underdogs to the 49ers, yet becamethe first team in 20 years to repeat as champion. Mahomes was brilliant late, leading Kansas City to scores on each of its final four drives, including a game-winning three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime.
