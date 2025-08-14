How Veterans Are Leading the Way for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have been predicted to take a step back compared to last year, following their performance in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Several add to that narrative by saying the roster is starting to get older and is falling out of their prime seasons.
Tight end Travis Kelce and veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones have been two specific names that doubters point to when claiming declines for the Chiefs, but instead of looking at themselves as aging, the franchise sees their veterans as leaders going into the new campaign.
Now that training camp has run its course, the Chiefs turn their focus to their final two preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs face the Seahawks on Friday, as head coach Andy Reid looks to get some of his younger players involved in the game.
But it's the veterans who will take the field most often in the regular season for the Chiefs, and in the eyes of Coach Reid, it's the veteran leadership that will propel this franchise to more success in 2025, rather than taking a step back as many believe they will.
- "The senior leadership on the team, you've got guys who don't miss practice that have been around. Take Travis, he doesn't want to miss a rep, let alone a practice, so that goes a long way," Coach Reid said on Wednesday.
- "You don't have to say much as a coach when the Pat Mahomes', Chris Jones, Bolton, Juju, these guys don't want to miss a day. I can keep going, McDuffie, he's a young guy, but he's a leader in the group, too. When those guys do that, when you miss, you better be really hurt, that's how it goes."
As the current Chiefs roster continues to play, they will age, but sometimes having a crew of veterans leading the team to success is what carries success into the future. Mahomes, Kelce, and others won't always be around, but their leadership now is what will mold the future stars in Kansas City to play with the same amount of determination to win.
The Chiefs won 15 games last season, and if taking a step back is in their future for 2025, it's hard to see them taking a large step back that wouldn't make them playoff contenders any longer.
