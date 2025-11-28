Chiefs Must Run the Table Following Thanksgiving Loss to Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs had a short week, but coming off a win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 made the short week even sweeter. This Thanksgiving, the Chiefs took on the Dallas Cowboys on the road, looking to pick up their second road victory of the season.

The Cowboys also entered the game with a short week, defeating the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams came to play, regardless of the short rest. Here's how everything went down.

1st Quarter

The Chiefs' defense had its work cut out for them, as the Cowboys' offense has been one of the best in the National Football League in 2025. But things couldn't have started better for the Chiefs as a whole, collecting an interception by Jaylen Watson followed by a touchdown by Rashee Rice two plays later. 7-0 Chiefs.

Dak Prescott was more selective on the Cowboys' second drive of the game, as their offense couldn't be silenced, only limited if you're Kansas City. In 12 plays, Dallas found the endzone to tie the game, 7-7.

For the Chiefs to win, the offense had to stay consistent with keeping up with the Cowboys, as Patrick Mahomes and company put together a 12-play drive themselves, concluding with a Travis Kelce receiving touchdown grab, taking the lead back. 14-7 Chiefs.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs' defense held the Cowboys' offense to a field goal after a 10-play, 53-yard drive. 14-10 Chiefs. The Dallas defense, which has struggled this season, held the Chiefs and forced a punt, their first of the day. Getting the ball back was exactly what Prescott and company needed.

The Cowboys took their first lead of the game, finding the end zone for the second time of the day. With a successful extra point, Dallas leads 17-14. The score wouldn't change going into halftime.

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs got the ball to start the second half of the game, but both franchises traded off punts, making it feel like the next team to score would have this game in the palm of their hands. The Cowboys would add three before the end of the quarter, making it a crucial last quarter for Kansas City. 20-14 Cowboys.

4th Quarter

Just when they needed to score, the Chiefs opened the fourth quarter with another Rashee Rice touchdown, giving Kansas City the lead. 21-20 Chiefs. In a must-win scenario for the Chiefs, another close finish could have been on their hands.

Dallas marched its way to the end zone on the backs of George Pickens and Javonte Williams, regaining the lead. 28-21 Cowboys, after the two-point conversion was successful. Still with 11 minutes left, the Chiefs had hopes.

But that hope took a hit when the Chiefs went three and out, followed by a Cowboys field goal, making it 31-21 Cowboys with just over five minutes left. Mahomes' offensive line took a hit, losing Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor midgame. But that wouldn't stop the two-time MVP.

Finding a wide-open Xavier Worthy for a big gain and capping off the drive with a touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown, the Chiefs had life. 31-28 Cowboys, after the Chiefs' successful additional point.

But it wouldn't be enough, falling to that exact score, and falling back to a .500 record.

