Top 5 Defensive Performers from Week 6 for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense had its work cut out for it against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, but it did its job, leading to victory for Kansas City.

Dominic Minchella

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 6 battle. Going into the game, the Lions had one of the best offensive attacks in the National Football League, steamrolling opponents with a barrage of points.

But at the end of the day, it was the Chiefs who came away victorious, largely due to the way their defense performed. All in all, from offense to defense, Kansas City wasn't penalized once, which also helped. But when it came to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's game plan, the defense followed it to a T.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs had several defensive standouts, but here are the top five performers from the Week 6 victory over Detroit (minimum 30 snaps played).

Honorable Mention: LB Drue Tranquill

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) can’t haul in an interception during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs needed all hands on deck to defeat Detroit, and linebacker Drue Tranquill stepped up for his team. Though he didn't crack the top five, his contributions on defense were felt, collecting seven total tackles and four solo tackles during the game.

According to PFF, Tranquill had an overall grade of 70.6, with a run defense grade of 70.5, a tackle grade of 75.6, a coverage grade of 68.5, and a pass rush grade of 52.3.

5. DT Chris Jones

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Through 44 defensive snaps played, the veteran defensive tackle in Chris Jones, stepped up to the plate to help take down the Lions. While he didn't have a ton of tackles, his presence on the field was felt.

According to PFF, Jones earned an overall grade of 71, with a run defense grade of 47.5, a tackle grade of 26.3, and a pass rush grade of 91.3.

4. DE Charles Omenihu

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) reacts after a tackle against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In exactly 30 snaps, Omenihu had a strong showing out on the field in front of the Chiefs Kingdom. Collecting two total tackles, both of which were solo, a quarterback sack, and a tackle for loss, there isn't much more Coach Spagnuolo could ask from a defender.

According to PFF, Omenihu had an overall grade of 72.5, with a run defense grade of 71.5, a tackle grade of 70.6, and a pass rush grade of 63.6.

3. CB Jaylen Watson

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through 53 defensive snaps played, Jaylen Watson was a key contributor in this victory over the Lions. His ability to stay healthy throughout the game and the season thus far has aided him nicely.

According to PFF, Watson had an overall grade of 73.7, a run defense grade of 71.3, a tackling grade of 76.3, a pass rush grade of 60, and a coverage grade of 72.4.

2. S Bryan Cook

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) takes Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Bryan Cook had a great game against the Lions, bringing in seven total tackles, five of which were solos. In what has been an impressive start to the season, Cook is doing well in filling that veteran safety role.

According to PFF, Cook had a 75.4 overall grade, a 64.3 run defense grade, an 84.1 tackle grade, and a 71.6 coverage grade.

1. S Chamarri Conner

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam Laporta (87) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Similar to Cook, Chamarri Conner has been excellent for the Chiefs' defense so far this season, once again shining, as he was the best defender on the field for Kansas City in Week 6.

According to PFF, Conner had an overall grade of 78.6, a run defense grade of 70.9, a tackling grade of 85.7, a pass rush grade of 60, and a coverage grade of 74.2.

