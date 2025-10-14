Top 5 Defensive Performers from Week 6 for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 6 battle. Going into the game, the Lions had one of the best offensive attacks in the National Football League, steamrolling opponents with a barrage of points.
But at the end of the day, it was the Chiefs who came away victorious, largely due to the way their defense performed. All in all, from offense to defense, Kansas City wasn't penalized once, which also helped. But when it came to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's game plan, the defense followed it to a T.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs had several defensive standouts, but here are the top five performers from the Week 6 victory over Detroit (minimum 30 snaps played).
Honorable Mention: LB Drue Tranquill
The Chiefs needed all hands on deck to defeat Detroit, and linebacker Drue Tranquill stepped up for his team. Though he didn't crack the top five, his contributions on defense were felt, collecting seven total tackles and four solo tackles during the game.
According to PFF, Tranquill had an overall grade of 70.6, with a run defense grade of 70.5, a tackle grade of 75.6, a coverage grade of 68.5, and a pass rush grade of 52.3.
5. DT Chris Jones
Through 44 defensive snaps played, the veteran defensive tackle in Chris Jones, stepped up to the plate to help take down the Lions. While he didn't have a ton of tackles, his presence on the field was felt.
According to PFF, Jones earned an overall grade of 71, with a run defense grade of 47.5, a tackle grade of 26.3, and a pass rush grade of 91.3.
4. DE Charles Omenihu
In exactly 30 snaps, Omenihu had a strong showing out on the field in front of the Chiefs Kingdom. Collecting two total tackles, both of which were solo, a quarterback sack, and a tackle for loss, there isn't much more Coach Spagnuolo could ask from a defender.
According to PFF, Omenihu had an overall grade of 72.5, with a run defense grade of 71.5, a tackle grade of 70.6, and a pass rush grade of 63.6.
3. CB Jaylen Watson
Through 53 defensive snaps played, Jaylen Watson was a key contributor in this victory over the Lions. His ability to stay healthy throughout the game and the season thus far has aided him nicely.
According to PFF, Watson had an overall grade of 73.7, a run defense grade of 71.3, a tackling grade of 76.3, a pass rush grade of 60, and a coverage grade of 72.4.
2. S Bryan Cook
Bryan Cook had a great game against the Lions, bringing in seven total tackles, five of which were solos. In what has been an impressive start to the season, Cook is doing well in filling that veteran safety role.
According to PFF, Cook had a 75.4 overall grade, a 64.3 run defense grade, an 84.1 tackle grade, and a 71.6 coverage grade.
1. S Chamarri Conner
Similar to Cook, Chamarri Conner has been excellent for the Chiefs' defense so far this season, once again shining, as he was the best defender on the field for Kansas City in Week 6.
According to PFF, Conner had an overall grade of 78.6, a run defense grade of 70.9, a tackling grade of 85.7, a pass rush grade of 60, and a coverage grade of 74.2.
