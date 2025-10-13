Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs to Statement Win vs Lions
The Kansas City Chiefs, coming off a tough Week 5 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, turned their attention to the NFC juggernaut Detroit Lions. The Lions came into the game riding a four-game win streak, whereas Kansas City looked to reach a .500 record for the second time this season already.
This was the first time these two teams squared off since 2023, when the Lions took the victory at Arrowhead. That loss has to be on the mind of the Chiefs and could easily be used as motivation pregame. With the Lions getting the ball at kickoff, Week 6 was underway.
First Quarter
The Lions started strong against the Chiefs, utilizing their run game, an area that Kansas City has struggled in so far this season. Jahymer Gibbs collected seven carries for 32 yards, and the Lions, thinking that they had gotten a touchdown before an Illegal Motion penalty on Jared Goff, added three. 3-0 Lions.
The drive for Detroit lasted 9:39 seconds, leaving the Chiefs 5:21 for their first drive of the game.
5 Minutes Remaining
Patrick Mahomes found veteran tight end Travis Kelce for 15 yards and second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy added 30 the next play. Isiah Pacheco joined the offensive attack, rushing for 11 yards. Mahomes capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to Worthy. Harrison Butker missed his field goal attempt. 6-3 Kansas City.
Second Quarter
The Lions capped off the first quarter with a pass to tight end Sam LaPorta, leaving Detroit to begin the half at the Kansas City 42. David Montgomery rushed for 13 yards, followed by a six-yard run on the next play. Stopping the run game has been an issue for the Kansas City defense this season.
Jameson Williams brought in a touchdown for the Lions, with a successful field goal, Detroit grabbed the lead 10-6.
Mahomes' legs once again played a factor for the Chiefs in their first drive of the second quarter, as the Chiefs got into the Lions' 20-yard line. But going for it on fourth down, the Lions forced an incomplete pass, giving Detroit the ball.
Final 5 Minutes
The Lions once again ran the football, exposing the Chiefs' weakness on defense, moving themselves into the Kansas City 44. But forcing a fourth down, Kansas City came away with the stop. Putting together an eight-play drive, Mahomes rushed in for the touchdown. With the extra point good, the Chiefs led 13-10.
3rd Quarter
The Chiefs got the ball first to start the second half, and immediately scored a touchdown, pushing the lead to 20-10 for Kansas City. While the Chiefs held a comfortable lead, they couldn't let the Lions have any confidence if they wanted to put them away.
5 Minutes Remaining
The Lions had to punt the ball away, giving Kansas City the ball once again, but similar to Detroit, the Chiefs had to punt the ball away as well. Amon Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams began attacking for the Lions, starting to threaten the Chiefs' 10-point lead by inching closer.
Fourth Quarter
The Lions capped off an eight-play 81-yard drive with a touchdown catch to LaPorta, making the score 20-17 with basically a full quarter left to play. But Kansas City began to respond.
Hollywood Brown capped off a nine-play drive with a touchdown, pushing their lead to 27-17 with 9:30 left in the game. It was time for the defense to make a stop to help secure some confidence, and that's exactly what he did. It also helped that Nikko Remigio returned the ball to Detroit's 49.
Final 5 Minutes of the Game
The Chiefs added three more with a successful Butker field goal. Going into the two-minute warning, the Chiefs got the ball back and kneeled their way to victory.
Breaking news from Chiefs Kingdom is always available and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).
FINAL: Chiefs 30, Lions 17.