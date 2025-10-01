Mahomes, Jaguars Defender Earn Week 4 AFC Honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An important subplot exists beneath Patrick Mahomes capturing his 11th career AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
The drought is over.
It’s the longest the two-time MVP has gone without winning the award, 27 regular-season weeks between honors. Even though the Chiefs won 15 games in 2024, their single-season high since Mahomes became their starter, the quarterback went without a player of the week for the time. The last time he captured the honor was Week 12 of the 2023 campaign, when he led the Chiefs to a 31-17 win at Las Vegas.
What the award means for Chiefs
Wednesday’s award says a lot about what the Chiefs’ offense was able to accomplish in Sunday’s 37-20 win over Baltimore, how Kansas City has become more explosive than 2024. The Chiefs through four games are averaging 3.25 offensive plays of 20-plus yards. Last season, they averaged just 2.88.
“When you’re playing one of the better teams in the NFL,” Mahomes said after Sunday’s game, “you know you’re going to have to be a little bit more aggressive. And I know their record doesn’t show, but everybody knows that’s the Baltimore Ravens and they’ve had so much success these last few years.”
Mahomes’ historic success on Sunday was more than he’s had those last few years – two to be exact. His four touchdown passes were his most in a game since Oct. 22, 2023, when he threw four against the Chargers.
“We had a good gameplan going in,” added Mahomes, who finished 25 of 37 for 270 yards with no interceptions. “We knew we had to raise our game and I think that we finished the game the right way, but it was a close game throughout until the very end there. And I thought we executed at a high level in crucial situations and that’s what changes the tide of the game.”
Mahomes, who compiled a 124.8 passer rating, was the only NFL quarterback to pass for four-or-more TDs in Week 4. It was the 18th such effort of his career, most ever by a player in his first nine seasons.
Among active quarterbacks, Mahomes matched Russell Wilson for the fourth-most Player of the Week awards. He trails Aaron Rodgers (19), Josh Allen (16) and Lamar Jackson (13).
Mahomes (17 games) owns the NFL’s third-longest active streak with a touchdown pass, including playoffs, behind Jackson (32) and Tua Tagovailoa (20).
Another player of week on MNF
He’ll put that string on the line at Jacksonville against the Week 4 Defensive Player of the Week. When the Chiefs visit the Jaguars on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The fan), Kansas City will see the AFC’s defensive honoree, linebacker Devin Lloyd.
Lloyd posted eight tackles, two interceptions and a tackle for loss in Jacksonville’s 26-21 triumph at San Francisco. Teammate Foye Oluokun won the AFC’s defensive honor in Week 1.
