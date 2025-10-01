Mahomes, Jaguars Defender Earn Week 4 AFC Honors

Arrowhead Report

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hugs his daughter before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hugs his daughter before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An important subplot exists beneath Patrick Mahomes capturing his 11th career AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The drought is over.

It’s the longest the two-time MVP has gone without winning the award, 27 regular-season weeks between honors. Even though the Chiefs won 15 games in 2024, their single-season high since Mahomes became their starter, the quarterback went without a player of the week for the time. The last time he captured the honor was Week 12 of the 2023 campaign, when he led the Chiefs to a 31-17 win at Las Vegas.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

What the award means for Chiefs

Wednesday’s award says a lot about what the Chiefs’ offense was able to accomplish in Sunday’s 37-20 win over Baltimore, how Kansas City has become more explosive than 2024. The Chiefs through four games are averaging 3.25 offensive plays of 20-plus yards. Last season, they averaged just 2.88.

“When you’re playing one of the better teams in the NFL,” Mahomes said after Sunday’s game, “you know you’re going to have to be a little bit more aggressive. And I know their record doesn’t show, but everybody knows that’s the Baltimore Ravens and they’ve had so much success these last few years.”

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) talk with reporter Tracy Wolfson after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes’ historic success on Sunday was more than he’s had those last few years – two to be exact. His four touchdown passes were his most in a game since Oct. 22, 2023, when he threw four against the Chargers.

“We had a good gameplan going in,” added Mahomes, who finished 25 of 37 for 270 yards with no interceptions. “We knew we had to raise our game and I think that we finished the game the right way, but it was a close game throughout until the very end there. And I thought we executed at a high level in crucial situations and that’s what changes the tide of the game.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) scores a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) defends during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes, who compiled a 124.8 passer rating, was the only NFL quarterback to pass for four-or-more TDs in Week 4. It was the 18th such effort of his career, most ever by a player in his first nine seasons.

Among active quarterbacks, Mahomes matched Russell Wilson for the fourth-most Player of the Week awards. He trails Aaron Rodgers (19), Josh Allen (16) and Lamar Jackson (13).

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greet each other on the field after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes (17 games) owns the NFL’s third-longest active streak with a touchdown pass, including playoffs, behind Jackson (32) and Tua Tagovailoa (20).

Another player of week on MNF

He’ll put that string on the line at Jacksonville against the Week 4 Defensive Player of the Week. When the Chiefs visit the Jaguars on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The fan), Kansas City will see the AFC’s defensive honoree, linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (center) catches a bobbled ball by San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (left) for an interception during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Lloyd posted eight tackles, two interceptions and a tackle for loss in Jacksonville’s 26-21 triumph at San Francisco. Teammate Foye Oluokun won the AFC’s defensive honor in Week 1.

Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI