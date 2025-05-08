Mahomes Disrespected in Recent Post-Draft QB Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in embarrassing fashion, but that was in no part due to their franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. He was doing everything he could, given how much pressure he was facing the second he got the ball.
Despite Mahomes' dwindling stats in the regular season, most can agree that he's at the very least a top-five quarterback in the NFL. Even his most adamant haters agree that his playmaking and ability to create outside of the pocket make him one of the hardest quarterbacks to defend against.
He is usually a smart decision-maker on the field and has the arm strength and talent to make some of the most ridiculous throws. Yet, some still doubt his ability and how good a player he is. Cody Benjamin, a sports writer for CBS Sports, recently released his QB rankings after the NFL draft and free agency, and he believes Mahomes is the sixth-best quarterback in the NFL.
"Was Mahomes' ugly Super Bowl showing an anomaly, or clear evidence his increasing dependence on last-minute heroics isn't as sustainable as it once was for Kansas City? A healthier pass-catching corps should help, but his leaky O-line still has questions. There's no denying No. 15 is still the most trustworthy signal-caller in the game, but he's now proven vulnerable twice on the big stage".
In both of those losses, he was met with historic defenses and had minimal time to operate from the pocket, there was very little he could do when his offensive line couldn't hold up.
It isn't Mahomes' fault that his offensive line folded under pressure, so those losses shouldn't take him off the top five. If he were to say it's due to his lackluster play in the regular season, I'd have to agree with him because the Chiefs as a whole sleepwalked through the regular season.
Mahomes will bounce back next season, and so will the Chiefs as a whole. They drafted Josh Simmons in the first round of the draft, which should help with Mahomes' protection, which will lead to them being a more aggressive team overall.
Their trio of wide receivers barely saw the field all at once, which led to their offense being limited and more catatonic than usual in the regular season. Jalen Royals will exceed expectations as a rookie if their receiver room deals with injuries once again this year.
Mahomes and the Chiefs will be AFC West champions once again, and I expect him to bounce back and have another MVP season. He has to after his legacy has been questioned time and time again in the off-season, 2025 will be the year the Chiefs return to form.
