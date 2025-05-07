Jalen Royals Will Exceed Expectations for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs used their fourth-round pick on wide receiver Jalen Royals from Utah State University. Despite his lack of experience in college and not going against the most prestigious competition, the Chiefs took a shot on a receiver who has plenty of upside to see the field consistently in the future.
He's a bit undersized compared to most NFL cornerbacks, but it isn't like the Chiefs haven't had success with smaller receivers in the past. Their current trio of wide receivers in Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice is also a bit undersized.
However, the one thing they all have in common is their blistering speed and ability to take the top off defenses on any given possession. Royals showcased his speed at the NFL combine, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds, which was just outside the top ten fastest times in his class.
The Pro Football & Sports Network recently released a list of rookies from each 32 NFL teams who will exceed expectations, and for the Chiefs, that player was none other than Royals. It's not surprising to see him make the list, as his potential with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball is sky high.
His 2024 production wasn't as good as his first year with the Utah State Aggies, but he did see a decrease in targets. On 55 receptions, he had 834 yards and six touchdowns, with his longest catch going for 75 yards.
Royals isn't only a threat when he's being thrown a deep ball, but he is also exceptional at getting yards after the catch. He's a shifty player who is dangerous in space, which is an archetype that the Chiefs have seemingly fallen in love with.
He's a young player who has only had two years of experience in college, and he could replace Brown in this offense once his contract expires. He likely won't see much playing time as a rookie, but could be one of the players we look back on in a couple of years and think how he was available in the fourth round to begin with.
Other than Royals, I believe another rookie who has the potential to make a serious impact on offense or special teams is Brashard Smith, their last pick in the draft. On the defensive side of the ball, Omarr Norman-Lott brings a lot to their defense as a rookie.
