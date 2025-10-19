Mahomes Stat-Line Forecast Ahead of Raiders Matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs sit in a great spot heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only do they have the chance to get above .500 in the record department for the first time this season, but they're going up against a team they know like the back of their hand.
Additionally, this is a game that favors quarterback Patrick Mahomes for several reasons. He now has Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, and the returning Rashee Rice at his disposal for the first time in his career, which can only benefit the Chiefs' passing game.
Also, Mahomes' experience playing against Las Vegas will shine through, even if he has to scramble to get away from defenders. Remember, going into this game, Mahomes still leads the franchise in rushing yards this season, something he might as well continue when it becomes game time.
All that being said, here are some predictions on how well Mahomes will perform with all things considered.
Passing Yards Prediction
Over the last three games for Mahomes, he has collected 845 passing yards, averaging 281.6 in those games. Against the Raiders in his career, Mahomes has thrown fr 4,141 passing yards, which averages out to 295.8 passing yards per game.
Adding Rice back into the equation and depending on how close this game is played, Mahomes could easily find himself in the 250-265 passing yard department. If the game is heavily leaning toward Kansas City early, it could be as low as 220 passing yards, depending on how well Mahomes feels with the football in his hands.
Rushing Yards Prediction
As mentioned, Mahomes has had to do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to the ground game this season. With starting left tackle Josh Simmons ruled out for the game, the Chiefs will insert Jaylon Moore, and depending on how well the Chiefs' offensive line plays, it could be a track day for Mahomes.
Mahomes could easily rush for 60 yards give or take a few more or less.
Keep in mind that the Chiefs are going up against a Raiders team still looking to find its identity in the National Football League this season. And if Mahomes feels confident early and often in this game, it could be hard not to see the former MVP lead this team to victory once again.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is always free, your best information source on your team; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your latest prediction for Sunday's game by visiting our Facebook page (here).