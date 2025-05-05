Top QB Chiefs Should Consider for 2026 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are set at the quarterback position for many years to come. The Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League, and that is Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been the best since taking over the starting position for the Chiefs. Every season, he continues to get better, no matter what his team looks like or what he has to work with on the offense side of the ball.
Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion and is looking to add to at in the future. Talent-wise, he is one of the greatest we have ever seen. And when it is all said and done, he might go down as the greatest player of all time. Mahomes still has work to do, but he has always put his team in the best position to be successful.
In 2025, the Chiefs will look to come back stronger, and they have had a good offseason. They have brought in players who can help the team get back to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs also did a good job of drafting the right players to help them fill in their biggest needs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But now, we will look way ahead and see what the 2026 NFL Draft has to offer in terms of quarterbacks. The Chiefs certainly are not looking for a starting quarterback, but with the 2026 draft class being deep in quarterbacks, they might want to take a young, talented quarterback who will sit behind Mahomes.
One of those quarterbacks is Fernando Mendoza of the University of Indiana.
"Mendoza transferred to Indiana from California and will look to lead the Hoosiers to similar heights as Kurtis Rourke, whom the 49ers selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft," said Max Chadwick of PFF.
"He earned a solid 75.7 PFF passing grade with the Golden Bears this past season and finished with the 12th-lowest uncatchable pass rate in the Power Four. Mendoza still put the ball in harm’s way far too often (17 turnover-worthy plays compared to 12 big-time throws), but he has intriguing arm talent and could thrive in Indiana’s RPO-heavy scheme."
The Chiefs will be better in 2025, but they can do things in 2026 as well to set their future up for more success.
