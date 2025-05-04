Big Area Chiefs Need to Figure Out
The Kansas City Chiefs did a good job addressing some of the offensive line issues in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. All last season, the Chiefs were playing mix and match with their offensive line. The Chiefs' offensive line was a mess; they had guys switch from guard to tackle and some moving from one side to the other.
They tried to figure it out, but at the end of the day, it was too much for them to overcome. Heading into 2025, they do not want to have the same problem as they want the offense to have better production, especially with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But that all starts up front with the offensive line.
The Chiefs made a move for a left tackle in free agency. They brought in Jaylon Moore to protect Mahomes's blindside next season. They also franchised tagged Trey Smith and will need to look to extend him. The Chiefs also went after a couple more offensive linemen in the draft.
Their first round pick was Josh Simmons, who will be ready to be a starter as well, and is one of the best offensive linemen in his class.
One position on the offensive line they have to figure out is the offensive guard position. One side is good with Smith holding it down, but the other side is not so much. That is one of the biggest things heading into the new season, the Chiefs must figure out. figure
"Guard is a crucial position for a couple of reasons. For one, it helps set up the run game, of which Kansas City hasn't had a bobblehead one together. And then, of course, it helps keep a clean pocket for superstar Patrick Mahomes. The less he's hit, and the more he can step into his throws, the better.
Having a "liability" in Caliendo helping out the middle of the line is not a good long-term answer.
If the Chiefs want to get back to their Super Bowl-winning ways, it'll be necessary to upgrade on Caliendo," said Billy Heyen of The Sporting News.
The Chiefs, with a good offensive line, will have an offense that will be hard to stop. One of these rookies can step up big for the Chiefs heading into the 2025 season.
