Former Chief Tops Best Available QB Options Listing
The Kansas City Chiefs needed to make some roster moves this offseason following their Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Chiefs still remain as the team to beat in the AFC, roster shake-ups are common to keep the energy in the locker room fresh.
One of the moves the Chiefs made this offseason was deciding to let veteran quarterback Carson Wentz walk in free agency and replacing him with former AFC West division rival Gardner Minshew. Minshew marks the first time that Patrick Mahomes' backup quarterback is younger than he is.
Wentz has been sitting on the free agent market for the entire offseason, as many teams could still be in the mix to add the former Super Bowl champion. Last season with the Chiefs, Wentz started in the final game of the season against the Denver Broncos, but didn't make a strong last impression with the franchise in that game.
According to USA Today's Tom Viera, of the available quarterbacks still on the free agent market, Wentz is the best option that a franchise could add. Several NFL franchises are always looking for extra help at the quarterback position, and bringing in a veteran like Wentz could give the room a boost.
"Wentz was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs last season and is still looking for a team for 2025. He could be a good fit for New York as he approaches his 10th season in the NFL. He has diverse experience as a former top draft pick (second overall), backup and MVP candidate. He could be a valuable addition to any roster in need of a solid backup," Viera wrote.
Wentz has proven to be the kind of quarterback who aids a roster at the position. Spotrac.com believes that the former Chiefs quarterback would be a relatively inexpensive signing for any NFL team, listing his market value at just under $2 million for the 2025 campaign.
While Wentz's Chiefs tenure didn't last long, he did step into moments where the franchise needed him, proving how professional a player he is. As training camp continues for all NFL franchises, many will decide fairly quickly if they need to add quarterback insurance to the franchise for the upcoming season.
