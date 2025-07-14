The Biggest Steal This Offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs had several areas they looked to add to this offseason following the 2024 campaign. The Super Bowl LIX loss played a huge role in showcasing that the Chiefs' offensive line was an area of need this offseason, and that was one of the biggest improvements for the franchise.
While everyone loves to talk about Chiefs first-round pick Josh Simmons or their fourth-round pick Jalen Royals, some of the more underrated additions for the franchise this offseason came through free agency. The Chiefs added eight new faces through free agency and retained six.
Some of the bigger names this offseason that were added by the Chiefs through free agency were offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, cornerback Kristian Fulton, and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. While all those players add much-needed depth at their positions, one of the most underrated signings this offseason came in Patrick Mahomes' backup quarterback.
The Chiefs signed former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal worth $1.17 million for the 2025 campaign. Minshew is the youngest backup quarterback to Mahomes since Mahomes became the franchise's starting quarterback back in 2018.
Minshew struggled last season with the Raiders as a starter, but his experience plays a huge role in why this might be one of the biggest steals of the offseason. Minshew has shown to be a solid backup in the past, and with starting experience, the addition should only make head coach Andy Reid feel confident about his quarterback room.
ESPN analyst Seth Walder listed Minshew as one of the moves he liked the most that the Chiefs made this offseason.
"Perhaps the Chiefs' best value move was signing Minshew to a one-year, $1.2 million contract. Considering how valuable a backup quarterback can be, getting Minshew -- who earned $15 million last season with the Raiders-- at that contract was a total bargain," Walder wrote.
While Minshew might not have the biggest role on the roster this season, having a veteran in the quarterback room with Mahomes is the perfect combination he needs to be successful in 2025. Minshew will likely get a few snaps at QB this season, but it depends on how the franchise's overall performance is.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.