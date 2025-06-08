Former WR Sounds Off on Former Chiefs QB
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz has had a long career in the National Football League. Most recently playing with the Chiefs, Wentz is more known for his time with the team that took down the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wentz spent five seasons of his career in Philadelphia and was used as their primary quarterback. Through those seasons however, the former Chiefs quarterback ran into an issue with former teammate and fellow quarterback, Nick Foles.
As revealed by former NFL wide receiver and former teammate of both Wentz and Foles, Golden Tate III, on “Bussin’ with the Boys,” Wentz and Foles didn't have the best relationship.
“Foles and Carson, they tolerated each other, but you could tell they were not best buds,” Tate said. "Deep down, you’re thinking, ‘Is this the beginning of the end? How do they view me? Do they even think I was a huge part of the Super Bowl run, although I didn’t take us the whole way?’ After a bad game, [Wentz is] reading to see people absolutely s*** on him, and I would walk up in the bus, and I would just see him [sulking].”
“And you had Foles, who was coming into the locker room, he spoke with everybody. I wouldn’t get a single pass the entire game, but in the fourth quarter, he’d make me think it was still coming. ‘Hey, Golden, stay ready. Stay ready. I’m coming to you.’ I was part of Carson’s clique, but it felt like with Carson, he had his four to five, six guys [on] offense [and] defense that he liked and he hung with, and that was all that mattered.”
As it stands now, Wentz is still searching for a job, as the Chiefs brought in veteran Gardner Minshew II to be the backup to Patrick Mahomes. While Wentz was a Chief, he was only featured in three regular season games.
Wentz does have options, however, as several franchises around the league would be smart to add a veteran quarterback to their roster. Heavily favored to go to the Pittsburgh Steelers, those odds surely dropped with the addition of Aaron Rodgers.
