Chiefs Get Good Sign Ahead of Regular Season
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the upcoming 2025 NFL campaign. With the first week of the season looming around the corner, the Chiefs need all hands on deck to get themselves ready for hopefully another good season that lands them a playoff berth.
After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, recency bias has plagued the Chiefs, which makes any hit to the roster that much more meaningful. Several players on the roster have experienced injuries thus far through the offseason, which could ultimately come back to haunt the franchise as the regular season looms around the corner.
However, ahead of the Chiefs' final preseason game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, one player made his highly anticipated return to the field. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been sidelined for some time this offseason due to an ankle injury, but as revealed on Monday, he has been cleared to return to football activities.
Brown is one player the Chiefs can't afford to lose to the injured list in 2025. Much of Brown's 2024 campaign was spent on the injured list, as he returned to action with two weeks left in the regular season. He was involved in the franchise's playoff hunt, but wasn't a big factor given the amount of time he missed.
Brown's Role in 2025
With Rashee Rice likely to be suspended for several games at some point in the 2025 campaign, having Brown return to practice ahead of the regular season bodes well for the plan the Chiefs need to have. With Rice out, Brown becomes a huge target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
While Brown hasn't secured himself 1,000 receiving yards in quite some time, he's still shown to be a valuable player to have on the offensive side of the ball. The last time Brown played 16 games in the regular season was with the Baltimore Ravens, which resulted in 1,008 receiving yards.
Brown might not need to be a player to secure that many receiving yards this season, but he does need to be a player who stays on the field. With the uncertainty of the receiving room, Brown's veteran leadership has to be felt both on and off the field for the Chiefs in 2025.
